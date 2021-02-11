Dundee boss James McPake says Dark Blues are determined to banish memory of Dunfermline collapse by winning at East End Park this weekend

James McPake says Dundee are determined to put the memory of their last meeting with Dunfermline to bed this weekend when they head to East End Park.

The Dark Blues are hoping the weather will not result in another postponement as they gear up for the trip to Fife.

The last meeting between the sides saw McPake’s men put in one of their most complete performances of the season – until the 78th minute when the Pars staged an unlikely comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with the final kick of the game.

And the Dens boss admits the end of that clash still rankles at Dens Park.

“That still annoys me,” he said.

“And it still annoys the players because we were really good for 78 minutes of the game.

“But if we replicate that part of the performance this weekend – we did that against Hearts and we can do it to any team – that’s what we are trying to do.

“It’s finding consistency in the performance so it stays at that level and doesn’t drop to the Raith Rovers level of a couple of weeks ago.

“That’ll bring us success and get us where we want to be.”

‘Dunfermline are dangerous’

Stevie Crawford’s Dunfermline side got their campaign off to a lightning fast start by winning nine of their opening 10 games in all competitions, drawing the other.

That included a fine win over now-runaway Championship leaders Hearts back in November.

However, their title hopes have gone the same way as Dundee’s, with the Jambos stretching 12 points ahead of the Pars.

With just one win in six matches, Dunfermline’s recent form has been disappointing.

However, their victory was a 4-1 thumping of Raith Rovers – the side that beat the Dark Blues 3-1 on their last outing.

As a result, McPake expects a difficult test at a venue Dundee haven’t won at since 2008.

“Dunfermline are a dangerous team,” said McPake.

“I like Craw, he’s a really good guy and we did our Pro Licence together. I have lots of respect for him because he’s a good coach and takes time to speak to you.

“Dunfermline attack and have real pace that they will try and hurt you with. They obviously lost Kevin Nisbet in the summer but they’ve recruited really well and they’ve had a good season so far.

“They’ll be looking to kick on and try to create a bit of a gap between us and them. We’re the opposite, we know if we win the game and then our game in hand we’ll go ahead of them.

“So, it’s a big game.

“East End Park is a tough venue and we got battered down there last year with a poor performance.

“We are a different side now and it’s a game we are really looking forward to.”

Dundee have no new injury worries going into the contest with only long-term absentees Jordan McGhee, Alex Jakubiak and Josh Mulligan injured.

Centre-back Jordon Forster, meanwhile, will also be unavailable as he self-isolates at home.

The match could see a first start for new signing Jason Cummings up front after he came off the bench at Raith Rovers.

Also making their debuts that day were loanees Paul McMullan and Malachi Fagan-Walcott.

Having games against Inverness and Ayr called off in the past seven days hasn’t been ideal but McPake is pleased to have had more time bed in his new faces.

He added: “We’ve benefited with games being called off in getting a couple of weeks on the training ground with Jason, Mal and Paul McMullan. They’ve had the chance to see how we work and fit in among their team-mates.

“It’s been seamless, really good. That’s the benefit of not just playing-recovering-playing-recovering so we’ve had time to get them up to speed. The three are ready to go.”