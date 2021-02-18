Dundee winger Declan McDaid still has a future at Dens Park says boss James McPake

Dundee boss James McPake says Declan McDaid still has a future at Dens Park despite the winger agreeing a loan move to Partick Thistle until the end of the season.

The Dens gaffer revealed it was the player’s choice to head out on a temporary move to get game time and rediscover his confidence after spending much of the season on the bench.

However, it’s still unclear whether McDaid will actually get to play for Ian McCall’s Jags due to the suspension of League One and doubts over the lower leagues restarting.

And despite the loan move being announced at the end of January, the 25-year-old continues to train with the Dark Blues.

Asked what McDaid’s situation is, McPake replied: “It’s a tough one but I will say he is looking great in training.

“It’s a frustrating time for him because he expected to be away on loan right now.

“It was to get him some minutes. He’s frustrated with his form and game time and he wanted to get out, get some games, and come back here in the summer.

“But we don’t know what’s happening with League One. So he’s still training with us and I must give him credit because it won’t have been easy.

“We had a conversation but then the phonecall came in and we considered what to do.

“He’s coming back here next year and we know when he is on form he can be a real threat in this league. I believe in the Premiership he can be a threat as well.

“He was a bit low on confidence and felt like going out on loan to get some games.

“He would be working with a manager he knows very well and it would have benefited him.

“We have a big squad so it was one we agreed it was maybe better he goes, gets games and comes back fresh for next season.

“Again, we have no idea what is happening with regard to the leagues so it’s a difficult one.”