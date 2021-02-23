New date for Dundee v Ayr after match called off for a fourth time

League officials have moved quickly to set a new date for Dundee versus Ayr United after the match was called off for the fourth time.

Heavy rain on Tuesday saw a pitch inspection called for 12.15pm, with a referee postponing the contest due to a waterlogged pitch.

Now the match has been re-arranged for Tuesday, March 16 with a 7pm kick-off.

It will be attempt No 5 to play the fixture after the Dark Blues were originally due to take on the Honest Men on January 16, with the match initially postponed after two checks on the pitch.

Referee David Munro deemed the surface waterlogged after a local referee gave it the thumbs up following a morning inspection.

Dundee called the decision a “fiasco”, with the meeting then re-arranged for January 26 before it fell victim to a frozen pitch.

The heavy snowfall brought along by Storm Darcy led to another call off on February 9, leaving James McPake’s men three weeks without a match until Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Queen of the South.

Dundee’s next match is a trip to Greenock to face Morton on Saturday.