‘It is a game we feel we can win’: Dundee assistant Dave Mackay backs Dark Blues to dump St Johnstone – then build Scottish Cup run

To say the odds are stacked against Dundee winning on Saturday and then going on to lift the Scottish Cup would be something of an understatement.

The Championship Dark Blues play host to a top-tier St Johnstone side bursting with confidence having already won the Betfred Cup this season while securing a Premiership top-six finish.

Add in the well-worn fact that Dundee have only lifted the Scottish Cup once in their entire history, back in 1910, and it would take a brave man to bet on the club’s name being etched again on the famous old trophy come May.

However, Dens assistant boss Dave Mackay knows you should never say never, having skippered St Johnstone to Scottish Cup success over Dundee United in 2014 to end the Perth side’s 130-year wait for silverware success.

And the Saints legend insists Dundee fans should not give up hope of finally overcoming their own long hoodoo.

The 39-year-old, who started his playing career at Dens, said: “It is a wee break away from the league campaign, where we are coming into the business end with only six games remaining.

“We have a week to build up against a team who are flying and have just won a cup and got into the top six on the last day. They will be confident but it is a game we feel we can win.

“You see the results of the past when teams have got to finals or managed to go on and win.

“Hibs were a Championship club, albeit a massive club, when they won it, Falkirk were in the final as a Championship team and Queen of the South, as well, have been there over the last 10 or 15 years.

“If you get a little bit of fortune and you play well, then you never know.”

Mackay added: “Even going back to St Johnstone winning the cup this season, I was at their last 16 game versus Dunfermline and although they were the better team, they only managed to sneak through on penalties.

“The draw then opened up and before you know it St Johnstone had won a trophy.

“We are in it and we want to go as far as we can. The first step is to take care of our job on Saturday and put on a good performance against St Johnstone.”

As well as the ecstasy of winning the cup, Mackay also experienced the agony of losing in the final with Dundee in 2003 against Rangers.

Now, he insists a run for the club is well overdue.

Mackay added: “It does happen. St Johnstone had gone close so many times and you only have to look at all the finals and semi-finals they had.

“It was disappointing when we lost but it is great when you finally win it after such a long time, just look at Hibs.

“Everyone knows it has been so long for Dundee and I played in the last Scottish Cup final the club were involved in.

“That seems to be a lifetime ago. It is about time we put a good cup run together to get to the latter stages.”