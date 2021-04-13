Jordan Marshall: Keeping it cool the key to promotion for Dundee

Dundee won’t be panicking any time soon says full-back Jordan Marshall as they target a vital victory at Dunfermline tonight.

Whether enjoying a tight lead or trailing any time between now and the end of the season, the Dark Blues will be keeping it cool no matter what.

So says Marshall, one of the Dark Blues’ most consistent performers this term, as they face the final four matches of the regular season.

And a win at East End Park tonight could all but secure them a play-off place – three points would seem them eight ahead of the Pars with nine to play for while sixth-placed Queen of the South host Raith Rovers.

However, Marshall has set an even bigger target for his team-mates.

“We are not satisfied with fourth or just securing a play-off position – we want to finish in the second spot,” he said.

“There are four games left and we will be looking to get four wins.

“Every game at this stage of the season is a massive one and both sides will be looking to win – it should be a good game.”

No panic

Marshall credits that belief with the character and determination Dundee have shown in recent weeks.

At the weekend they responded from going a goal down late against Morton to draw.

And before that coming from behind against tonight’s opponents Dunfermline at Dens Park at the end of last month.

A slow start saw the Pars race into a two-goal lead before the Dark Blues roared back in the second half to win 3-2.

Marshall added: “It was a bit of a weird feeling (against Dunfermline at Dens).

“Even after conceding two goals in the first five minutes, there was no panic and everybody believed we were still going to win the game.

“I think that comes from the performances we have been putting in recently.

“Even on Saturday when we went a goal down, we just didn’t panic and that has been a big factor in results when we have gone behind.

“There is always a sense that we are going to get back into games.

“You get confidence from good performances and we have had a few wins recently so it just comes from that.”

Play-off history

Marshall has spent his entire playing career in the Championship.

He had four seasons with Queen of the South and is now nearing the end of his second campaign at Dens Park.

However, he’s keen to get his first experience of the promotion play-offs this term.

He has had played play-off football before, though at the wrong end of the table while with Queens.

His final match for the Doonhamers before signing for Dundee was in 2018/19’s League One play-off as they saw off Raith Rovers to stay up.

He said: “I have been in the relegation play-offs with Queens before I came here.

“But I haven’t been in the promotion play-offs yet.

There is obviously massive pressure when you are going down the way but there is also huge pressure here as this club shouldn’t be in this league.

“So there will be an expectation for us to go up if we secure a place in the play-offs.”

Experience to deal with big games

Should they find their way through to the final match on May 23, Marshall says it’s tough for the team from the upper league fighting to stay up.

And he’s hoping the big experience of these play-offs within the Dens dressing-room will give the Dark Blues an advantage, if they can confirm their place in the top four.

He added: “It is very difficult (for the team coming down).

“You find out on the Saturday that you are going to be in the play-offs and it is hard to get yourself back up again.

“Our situation was tough as our manager Gary Naysmith lost his job on the Saturday and we had a game straight away on the Tuesday. We ended up performing and winning those play-offs.

“At Dundee we have a lot of experience – Shaun Byrne has won the play-offs, Charlie Adam has been involved in some massive play-off games down in England.

“So we have the experience there to deal with it.”

Newcastle or Dundee? Only one winner

The 24-year-old Geordie saw his beloved Newcastle take a step towards safety in the English Premier League at the weekend.

However, Marshall insists there’s only one outcome he’s bothered about come the end of the campaign.

He said: “It was a good win for us on Sunday at Burnley and I think we should be safe now.

“But I would be happier if Dundee won the play-offs rather than Newcastle staying up, though – I would take that any day.”