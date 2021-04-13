Dundee boss James McPake focusing on positives despite frustration at Dunfermline

Dundee’s play-off push will go into the final three matches of the season after being held to a goal-less draw at Dunfermline.

Manager James McPake was frustrated at his side’s inability to break through the Pars backline in a game he felt the Dark Blues dominated.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between but there were a number of nearly moments for both sides.

Despite not managing to find that crucial goal, the Dens boss was, however, delighted with the performance of his defence as they kept a clean sheet for the third successive away game.

“Defensively we were excellent, we limited them to few chances,” McPake said.

“This is a team who scored two goals in six minutes and three goals in 12 at Dens this season so to limit them to that is pleasing.

“I thought we dominated the game but we couldn’t find a goal.

“We had chances and we are disappointed we didn’t take them, but we have positives to take.”

Fall behind Raith Rovers

The point keeps Dunfermline five points behind the Dark Blues in the Championship table and moves Dundee four points ahead of Inverness, their next opponents.

They also fell behind Raith in the chase for second place after the Kirkcaldy side won at Queen of the South.

Victory at East End Park would have all but secured a place in the play-offs but that confirmation will have to wait a little longer for Dundee.

McPake added: “It is a point at a difficult place to come and we have kept that gap over Dunfermline.

“It is important to keep that lead with three games to go but we want to finish second.

“I am disappointed for the players as I thought they deserved the three points.

“We were much better than last Saturday (against Morton) but we never got the goal.

“It is the first time in a lot of games we haven’t scored in but we have a massive game next Tuesday against Inverness.”