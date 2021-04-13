Dunfermline 0-0 Dundee: Dark Blues held to second successive draw in race for the play-offs

Dundee were held to a second successive draw after their clash with play-off rivals Dunfermline ended goal-less.

The Dark Blues had the better of an engaging contest at East End Park with chances at both ends.

However, the two sides had to settle for a point apiece – one that leaves the Pars trailing Dundee by five points in the Championship table.

Dunfermline made two changes as former Dee Craig Wighton and experienced man Steven Whittaker came in.

That saw Fraser Murray and Lewis Mayo drop to the bench.

Visiting boss James McPake, meanwhile, was forced into changes after midfielders Paul McGowan and Max Anderson both picked up injuries.

Anderson limped off in the weekend draw with Morton while McGowan was hurt in training on Monday.

That saw a starting spot once more for Shaun Byrne against his old side while Jordan McGhee made a welcome return after almost three months out.

Cammy Kerr also came in for Christie Elliott at right-back and Alex Jakubiak took a place on the bench.

McGhee made an instant impact, returning to the central midfield role he performed so well in, as he set Paul McMullan free down the right in the opening minutes.

Eventually Jason Cummings saw his effort well blocked before McGhee fired the rebound wide from 20 yards.

On four minutes, the home side had their own early chance as Declan McManus got free down the right and his cross eventually fell for Wighton to shoot wide.

And then the heavens opened, drenching the players and pitch making the surface slippy and unpredictable.

On 15 minutes the match’s first real chance opened up and it was the home side going close.

Winger Dom Thomas found space and played in Kevin O’Hara. The forward, though, saw his low effort fire straight at Adam Legzdins.

Just 17 minutes in Dundee left-back Jordan Marshall was down with a hamstring problem and his game was over.

That saw Elliott on at right-back and Kerr switched to the other side.

Moments later it was Dundee’s turn to have a go at goal as Cummings swung a left-foot cross into the area for Danny Mullen but his strike partner headed wide of the front post.

Dunfermline had looked dangerous in attack but the visitors were passing the ball around well and a danger themselves.

They showed their threat as McGhee found McDaid in the area but his fierce shot from an angle was well-saved by Owain Fon Williams.

Good play continued from both sides and it was Legzdins next to be called into action – this time Ewan Henderson striking from distance and testing the goalie low down from 20 yards.

Five minutes before the break, a long throw from Liam Fontaine fell in the area and McGhee tried a speculative lob to the far post that just dropped over.

Eight minutes into the second half there was some confusion after a promising Dundee move was stopped by the leg of referee Kevin Clancy.

Eventually a dropped ball saw Dunfermline clear to the annoyance of the Dark Blues – and they used that anger to go close to opening the scoring.

Mullen was the man free at the front post to meet the cross but Fon Williams was on hand to smother the header.

And straight up the other end Thomas curled a shot heading for the bottom corner, only to see Legzdins make a good save down to his left.

On 63 minutes, Byrne won the ball in midfield and set Mullen running at the backline but he didn’t catch his effort cleanly and Fon Williams made a simple save.

Chances were fewer and further between in the second period with neither team wanting to concede a goal that could prove so vital come the end of the season.

With 20 to go, Mullen headed another decent chance over the bar after a good cross from McMullan.

And two minutes after that McDaid saw his chance to curl one into the far post but fired wildly over.

That saw McPake call for substitute Osman Sow and it was Dundee who were looking the most likely to grab that all-important goal in the closing stages.

And they almost did just that on 80 minutes as McDaid cut the ball across the area for McMullan but the winger placed his effort wide of the post.

However, the Pars were still a threat on the break and they almost snatched an opener on 85 minutes.

It was Thomas who struck the ball across goal, finding Henderson free at the far post but Fontaine was in the right place to block in front of goal.

Heading into six minutes of stoppage time, Dundee had three strikers on the pitch in Sow, Jonathan Afolabi and Mullen.

Neither side was able to grab an all-important three points, though, and the tense race for the Premiership play-offs rumbles on into the final three matches.

Dunfermline: Fon Williams, Comrie, Edwards, E Murray, O’Hara (F Murray 76), Henderson, Wighton (McCann 86), McManus, Gaspuitis, Whittaker (Mayo 65), Thomas.

Subs not used: Gill, MacDonald, McInroy, Watson.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall (Elliott 19), McDaid (Afolabi 87), Byrne, McGhee, McMullan, Mullen, Cummings (Sow 75).

Subs not used: Ferrie, Jakubiak, Adam, Fisher.

Referee: Kevin Clancy.