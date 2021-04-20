Dundee boss James McPake urges players to seal play-off spot and gives injury update ahead of Inverness trip

Dundee boss James McPake has challenged his players to secure their play-off place tonight at Inverness.

Victory would put the Dark Blues beyond the reach of Neil McCann’s in-form Caley Thistle side in third place.

It would also move them to within two points of second-place Raith Rovers ahead of the Kirkcaldy side’s arrival at Dens Park on Saturday.

Anything other than three points for the Highland outfit tonight would leave them battling it out with Dunfermline for the final play-off place.

And McPake says high stakes riding on the game will add to it.

“There is pressure on this game but it’s more on Inverness,” the Dundee boss said.

“We know if we win, we are in the play-offs. And they know they can’t catch us. That will add a bit.

“Inverness will be confident, they are on a good run and are a good side.

“I saw them against St Mirren and they were unlucky. We have played them twice this season – I think we should have beaten them up there and then we won at Dens.

“I think Inverness were always going to come good later on in the season.

“They had a lot of games to catch up on but Neil McCann and Billy Dodds have them going really well at the minute.”

No added pressure despite Raith victory

Over the weekend, Raith took advantage of playing ahead of Dundee to open up a five-point gap after coming from behind to win at Alloa.

With three games to go for the Dark Blues, it’s likely they’ll need to win against Inverness to give themselves a chance of overtaking John McGlynn’s Rovers.

However, McPake insists there’s no added pressure on his side after the weekend’s results.

“It was a game we expected Raith to go on and win although Alloa were very unfortunate,” he added.

“No matter what that result was it’s firmly in our hands. Had Alloa won we’d still be two points behind, needing a positive result at Inverness and then on Saturday again.

“First things first, if we win on Tuesday, we know we are guaranteed a play-off place.”

Injury update

On the fitness front, McPake is pleased to welcome back midfielder Max Anderson after he missed last week’s draw at Dunfermline.

The 19-year-old scored his first-ever senior goal the last time the teams met in March and has gone on to add three more since.

There was also good news after scans on injuries suffered by Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan last week.

“Jordan Marshall is as good as he can be,” says McPake.

“It could have been a season-ender but it’s not. That’s a bonus. He’ll not be fit this week but hopefully for the Queen of the South game.

“Max Anderson will travel to Inverness, he’s trained fine. McGowan we’ll give to the very last minute to be fit.”