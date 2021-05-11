Fans will be back inside Dens Park NEXT WEEK – if Dundee find a way past Raith Rovers

Dundee have plans in place to welcome fans back to their Dens Park home next week, should they make it through to the play-off final.

The Scottish Government’s announcement that coronavirus restrictions would move to Level Two next week will allow supporters inside stadiums for the first time in over 14 months.

That means both legs of the Premiership play-off final will be allowed to have 500 fans present.

So supporters of either Dundee or Raith Rovers from the Championship and the top-flight’s 11th-placed team – one of Kilmarnock, Ross County or Hamilton Accies – will have the chance to watch their team live.

If it is Dundee who find a way past Raith in this week’s semi-final, a ballot of season ticket holders will decide the lucky few who can attend the game.

It’s understood plans have been in place for some time to allow all 500 supporters to be housed in the Bobby Cox Stand.

Sources, meanwhile, have confirmed the Kirkcaldy club will communicate their position and plans on fans being allowed back inside Stark’s Park in the coming days.

A Dundee statement read: “Under the Scottish Government’s recently published “Strategic Framework – Protection Levels”, with effect from 17 May 2021, Stadia within a Level 2 area can admit up to 500 spectators to an outdoor event.

“In advance of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg on May 20, 2021, the club would wish to outline arrangements that we have put in place in advance to facilitate physically distanced spectator attendance at the Kilmac Stadium in the event that we reach the play-off final.

“For the limited number of tickets that will be available the club has conducted a ballot of current season ticket holders, and if we are successful on Saturday May 15 in reaching the final, the ticket office will contact those successful in the ballot on Sunday May 16 from 12 noon onwards to offer a free ticket for the Bobby Cox Stand for this game.

“These tickets will then need to be collected from the ticket office by 7pm on Wednesday May 19, 2021.

“The club in no way underestimates the task before us in qualifying for the play-off final but it is incumbent upon us to make the necessary thorough preparations for a Physically Distanced Capacity Event to ensure that we can operate safely and within Scottish Government guidelines.”

Virtual ‘sell-out’

Meanwhile, Dundee fans are hoping to virtually ‘sell-out’ Dens Park for this weekend’s play-off second leg against Raith.

The 1893 Foundation are selling virtual tickets for £2.50, which also provides entry into a prize draw.

Over 1000 now sold, fantastic effort 👏👏👏 https://t.co/IrYpY3tn3U — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 11, 2021

Among the prizes is a 2020/21 shirt, signed by the full squad, next season’s shirt, hospitality for two for a match next season, signed match-worn boots from Player of the Year Lee Ashcroft and a matchball from the Raith clash.

More than 1,000 tickets have already been sold.