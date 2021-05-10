Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon will update on the Covid crisis in Scotland on Tuesday ahead of a planned move to Level 2 of the lockdown roadmap, which will see some restrictions lifted.

The First Minister said the government would be discussing the latest coronavirus data with health advisers.

Current Scottish Government plans indicate the next easing of lockdown rules could take place from May 17.