Covid Scotland: Five rule changes for Scots in move from level three to two

Scots will be able to enjoy even more relaxed coronavirus rules in just under three weeks time if restrictions continue to ease.

Nicola Sturgeon introduced new rules allowing large parts of the country to reopen for the first time on Monday, with many able to visit a pub for the first time in months.

The move to level three also saw travel restrictions lifted, allowing people to travel outside their local area for leisure or to visit friends and family.

And current government guidance suggests these rules could be relaxed even further in a matter of weeks, with more changes made to allow greater freedom.

Any change is likely to be based on coronavirus infection levels and public health advice and is only likely to be confirmed around a week before the change.

If the number of cases continue to fall, Scotland could move to level two from May 12.

But we could also see a return to localised restrictions if cases remain high in some areas but drop in others.

Here are five changes that could be made in level two.

Changes to the rules on meeting others

If cases continue to fall a move to level two would allow a change to the rules on meeting others, and indoor visiting would potentially be able to restart in other people’s homes.

Six people from three households would be able to meet indoors in a public place like a restaurant, whilst four people from two households could meet inside a home and even stay overnight.

Outdoor gathering limits would also increase to eight people from eight households.

Events could restart

Small-scale public events would be allowed to restart in level two, this would potentially allow some football stadiums to welcome fans back and cinemas to reopen.

The following crowd limits would apply:

100 people indoors

500 people seated, and 250 standing, outdoors

The limit of 50 people at weddings and funerals currently in place under level three rules would remain in place under the current guidance.

Travel changes

Currently, Scots are allowed to travel across the country as well as the England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and this would be the same in level two.

Any move to level two would allow travel into different areas unless they remained in level three. In those circumstances, travel would only be permitted with a reasonable excuse.

The Scottish Government has indicated previously that they hope to allow the country to move to level two as a whole, however.

Restaurants and beer gardens can open later

Current rules allow restaurants, bars, and pubs to open indoors for non-alcoholic drinks until 8pm, and until 10pm in beer gardens.

Under level two these times would be extended slightly to allow them to open until 10:30pm.

Group exercise indoors

Another change from level three would be the resumption of indoor group exercise, like classes at a gym.

Indoor personal exercise is allowed just now, but this level two change would allow classes to retart if appropriate safety measures are in place.