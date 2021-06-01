Cammy Kerr: No-brainer to sign new Dundee deal as club prepare testimonial for long-serving full-back

Dundee FC’s longest-serving player Cammy Kerr has signed a new deal to stay at the club.

The full-back put pen to paper today on a new two-year contract that will keep him at Dens Park until 2023.

The Courier revealed on Saturday morning that a deal had been offered to the out-of-contract Dundee pair of Cammy Kerr and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins for next season.

After signing, Kerr insisted it was a “no brainer” to sign on for his ninth and 10th seasons at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues also confirmed in a statement announcing the news that they were seeking to give the 25-year-old a testimonial match in the coming years.

The boyhood Dee made his debut in 2014 after progressing through the club’s youth set-up.

Kerr has made 181 appearances for his hometown club to date after making his first as an 18-year-old against Livingston.

However, he says there will not likely be many better than his last appearance as the club won promotion back to the Premiership at Rugby Park.

Living the dream

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Kerr said.

“When something means so much to you, to sign again was a no brainer.

“Last Monday was probably the best night of my life up to now.

“To do it in the manner we did it was incredible, there won’t be many nights that top that Monday.

“The squad we have is so close knit with everyone working together alongside the staff it can only run well for the future.

“Everyone says about living people’s dream but I’m getting to do something I could genuinely only dream of when I was younger.

“Don’t get me wrong there have been so many ups and downs, that’s part of football, but I’m getting to play for the team I love.

“There will be plenty more journeys along the way but I’m just so proud to play for this club and it means the world to me.”

In addition to the news over a new deal, the club also announced plans for a testimonial to come.

The statement read: “Separately, the club has agreed to apply to the Scottish FA for approval of a testimonial match to recognise Cammy’s long service, most likely in season 2022/23 and a testimonial committee will, we understand, be formed in due course.”