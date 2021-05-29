EXCLUSIVE: Dundee offer new deals to out-of-contract duo as one set for Dens Park exit

Dundee have offered new contracts to Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins, Courier Sport understands.

After keeping Liam Fontaine at Dens Park for another year, James McPake has moved to reward two more of his promoted Dees with new deals.

However, it’s also understood that striker Osman Sow has played his last game for the Dark Blues.

He has agreed terms with a club overseas, thought to be in Thailand.

Manager McPake made clear after promotion he would look to reward the players that earned the club their Premiership status once more.

First they got experienced defender Fontaine signed up until next summer before offering two more extensions to members of the backline that helped keep out Killie.

Cammy Kerr

A boyhood fan of the club, Kerr is Dundee’s longest-serving player and has played 181 times for the Dark Blues.

He is the only surviving member of the 2014 promotion under Paul Hartley, making his debut in January of that year.

In recent weeks Kerr has looked back to his best, both at left-back and his more natural right-back position at Rugby Park last week.

His performances played a crucial role in the Dundee defence after replacing the injured Jordan Marshall at Dunfermline on April 13.

He played the last seven matches of the campaign, helping his side to five wins in the process as they returned to the top flight.

He has now enjoyed two promotions from the second tier with the club and has the opportunity to extend his stay at Dens Park beyond the summer.

Adam Legzdins

Legzdins, meanwhile, arrived mid-season after leaving Premier League Burnley last summer.

The Englishman made his debut in a poor day at Ayr United before a troublesome calf injury kept him out of action for almost two months.

Jack Hamilton’s form in goal then kept the 34-year-old on the bench until the start of March.

A clean sheet and penalty save against Arbroath came in Legzdins second appearance before he made the No 1 spot his own.

He would go on to feature in the next 14 Dundee matches, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

That coincided with the Dark Blues best run of the season as they took the runners-up spot on the final day of the season.

And they continued that run through the play-offs before winning promotion at Rugby Park on Monday night.

An experienced goalkeeper who has featured for Birmingham City and Derby County in the English Championship, Legzdins has been a calming presence at the back for the Dark Blues.

A clear communicator, the goalie has proved his worth since arriving in November on a short-term deal.

Enough for McPake to look to extend his stay until next year.

Liam Fontaine

Centre-back Fontaine, meanwhile, made clear his desire to stick around at Dens Park for another year following their play-off victory at Kilmarnock.

After the final whistle at Rugby Park, he said: “I would obviously love to be here and I hope something can get sorted.”

Dundee’s successful return to the Premiership is also the third time he has won promotion from the second tier.

Fontaine won the Championship title with both Hibs and Ross County as well as the Scottish Cup while at Easter Road.

However, he rated this season’s success just as highly, saying: “On a personal note it is up there for me.

“When you leave places you have got people to prove wrong. You have those little things driving you on.

“That is why it is special for me.”

Osman Sow

Not returning for the Dark Blues next season, however, is striker Osman Sow.

The Swede is understood to be heading to Thailand this summer at the end of his Dundee deal.

The former Dundee United frontman arrived at Dens Park on trial last summer before signing a contract until the end of the season.

The former £1 million striker had endured real injury troubles during his time at MK Dons and Tannadice.

However, he was given the chance to show he could still score goals by the Dark Blues.

And after a slow start, did just that.

His goals in the middle of the campaign proved crucial for McPake’s side.

He netted his first in over 18 months when flicking in a header against Dunfermline in December.

That sparked a flurry of seven goals in his next six games, including a hat-trick at Queen of the South.

His last strike for the club came in the 3-0 win at Raith Rovers, his 10th of the season.