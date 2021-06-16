Dundee signing Ryan Sweeney says he’ll ‘run through a brick wall’ for the Dark Blues

Dundee’s new signing Ryan Sweeney has promised Dees they’ll see a full-blooded defender when he makes his Dark Blues bow in the new season.

The 24-year-old has become James McPake’s third signing of the summer as he prepares his side for their return to Premiership football.

And new boy Sweeney says he’ll “run through a brick wall” for his new team.

The central defender said to DeeTV: “Since I spoke to the manager, things moved pretty quick in the last week and I’m delighted to get it over the line.

Delighted to have signed for @DundeeFC. Can’t wait to get going and looking forward to the new challenge 🔵 https://t.co/TxB2Jaxiq3 — Ryan Sweeney (@RyanSweeney97_) June 16, 2021

“My agent asked if I wanted to look into coming up here and my initial reaction was ‘100% yeah’, it will be a new challenge for me, a new experience and one I’m looking forward to.

“The club did fantastically well to get themselves out of the Championship, obviously that is a huge pull to come and play Premiership football.”

‘I’m itching to get involved’

A former Republic of Ireland U/21 international, Sweeney started his career at AFC Wimbledon and helped them to promotion through the League Two play-offs.

That earned a £250,000 move to Premier League side Stoke City, current Dundee skipper Charlie Adam’s club at the time.

The defender would then head out on loan to Bristol Rovers and then Mansfield Town before making the move to the latter permanent in January 2019.

His time at the Stags ended this summer before being snapped up by the Dark Blues.

And he says supporters can expect a fully-committed defender joining their ranks for the new season – a campaign he can’t wait to get started.

He added: “I always give 100%, when I put the shirt on and represent the football club that is one thing they’ll see from me, a player that is going to run through a brick wall for them and for my team mates, that is the best way to describe myself.

“With the club going to the play-offs, they’ll have had a lot shorter break than me.

“I’ve had a long enough break now so I’m itching to get back and get involved.”