Young midfielder Callum Moore turns down new Dundee deal and leaves Dens Park

Young midfielder Callum Moore has left Dundee after turning down a new contract.

It is understood the Dark Blues were keen to keep the 20-year-old at the club and send him out on loan this season.

However, Moore has decided to go his own way in search of first-team football.

The central midfielder’s opportunities in the top team at Dens Park have been limited since he made his debut two-and-a-half years ago.

Moore was a surprise inclusion from manager Jim McIntyre in January 2019, coming off the bench to good effect in a 2-1 win at Hearts.

And the midfielder would go on to make four more appearances that season.

Under James McPake in the Championship the following campaign, Moore managed just two substitute appearances before heading to Stenhousemuir on loan.

He featured eight times in League Two, scoring once, before the coronavirus pandemic shut Scottish football down.

And last season got off to the worst possible start as Moore broke his foot in pre-season.

That kept him out for the first half of the campaign before he came off the bench late on in a Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose.

He would start at Raith Rovers at the end of January before joining Forfar Athletic on loan until the end of the campaign.

There he played 12 times, firstly under Stuart Malcolm and latterly for ex-Dundee favourite Gary Irvine at Station Park.

Moore was very much rated by manager McPake but had fallen down the pecking order with the emergence of Fin Robertson and Max Anderson.

And the former Dens U/18s boss was keen to keep the Arbroath lad at the club beyond this summer.

However, ‘Smokey’ is now searching for first-team football at a new club.