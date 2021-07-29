Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
GEORGE CRAN: Ticketing anger the last thing Dundee need as they celebrate return to the top table

By George Cran
July 29 2021, 9.31am Updated: July 29 2021, 9.32am
Dundee fans in the Bobby Cox Stand.

There are a lot of unhappy Dundee fans right now.

In the week where the team makes a triumphant return to the Premiership, that’s the last thing that should be happening.

The club made a promise. A promise to all season-ticket holders they’d be able to see their team take on St Mirren on Saturday.

It was a promise they were unable to keep.

A whole lot of fans won’t have been to a game for 16 months.

Around 700 now won’t be there that could have been.

Currently the season-ticket holders number around 3,000 with 77% now able to attend Saturday’s league opener.

That’s around 2,300.

That is a great thing after months upon months of empty stands. Absolutely brilliant.

But there are 23% left outside.

500 fans were allowed into the play-off final.

Now, let’s be honest, not all of them will have been able to attend – work commitments or whatever will be in the way.

But that is a lot of people – more than the club had at the play-off final last year.

And it is a great shame.

Promise came with best intentions

I don’t want to go pointing the finger of blame because I know just how much tireless work the staff at Dens Park do on a weekly basis.

It is an incredible amount of work they do for their club.

And this week will have been as stressful as they come.

Dundee fans queuing for tickets on Tuesday morning.

The promise the club made came from a good place – getting loyal fans in to see their team.

More importantly giving them what they’ve paid for in shelling out for a season book.

And this, much like many other situations in the past 16 months, is an unprecedented problem to have to solve.

What has been the problem?

The main issue in not being able to get 3,000 fans into a capacity of 4,000 has been the social distancing rules – rules that will likely apply for this game and this game only.

The agreement reached with Dundee City Council was for the two end stands only so opening the other two stands was a non-starter.

Both have serious problems to overcome to allow social distancing in certain places anyway due to their age – the corridors in the main stand and toilet in the South Enclosure being main ones.

Instructions from the governing bodies and council allowed groups of up to 15 fans to sit together, cutting the need for so many empty seats.

And that’s where the issues have arisen. With groups that size, social distancing wouldn’t have been the huge hurdle it’s become.

However, aside from supporters clubs, it’s pretty tricky to find 14 other people to join you in the queue after such short notice from the council.

And smaller groups have required more and more social distancing. A supporter picking up a single ticket needs a one metre distance all around – seats front, back, left and right.

Space ran out and fans who have been unable to queue are left frustrated at the club.

It’s a week that should be all about celebrating the return of Dundee to the Premiership and thousands of fans back in the stands.

However, despite the best intentions and efforts from the club, it has ended up one full of anger, dismay and frustration.

 

