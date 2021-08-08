Celtic v Dundee: Who is in James McPake’s mind for Parkhead challenge?

Newly-promoted Dundee face a testing first away Premiership fixture of the season as they head to Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic today

The Hoops may not be enjoying their best start to a campaign in recent years but remain heavy favourites to see off the newly-promoted side.

Dark Blues boss James McPake has options to choose from this weekend after welcoming back a number of absent players from last week’s home draw with St Mirren.

But that leaves decisions to make on who starts and who sits on the bench.

So how can he spring a surprise on the embattled Hoops?

Cummings or Sheridan?

Key to any success at such an imposing venue is always defence.

However, a major part of that is how you defend from the front – as well as providing an attacking threat.

Danny Mullen installed himself as first choice for big games at the end of last season but is out with an ankle injury.

Alex Jakubiak is returning from a muscle strain and is unlikely to be thrown in so the striking position looks a straight shootout between Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan.

Cummings is a man who knows the route to goal having netted four times already this season.

Sheridan, meanwhile, is yet to make his first start for the Dark Blues but could do so against his old side.

The Irish international provides a targetman presence up front that may sway McPake’s thinking in his favour.

In a game where Dundee will have more time without the ball than in possession, Sheridan may be the starting point with Cummings to provide a goal threat late on from the bench.

Right-back

The right full-back position is one that concerns plenty of Dees.

Adding to that is the knee injury suffered by Cammy Kerr. Christie Elliott also picked up a knock last week, though he is expected to be fit.

A former winger, Elliott’s forward-thinking approach could work against him when the manager is choosing his side.

The other option for McPake is using Jordan McGhee there.

However, that leaves the midfield short of McGhee’s presence. His relentless running was crucial to Dundee’s success last season and moving him out of there would be a major loss.

If Elliott is fully fit, he’s likely to play for that very reason.

Central defence

Liam Fontaine is back after a hamstring injury kept him out against St Mirren and could renew his partnership with Lee Ashcroft.

New signing Ryan Sweeney, though, showed up well against the Buddies considering he’s short of match fitness.

That’ll see McPake have to weigh up whether to go with the experienced man or his new defender.

Central midfield

Charlie Adam is a certain starter but who joins him in the centre of the pitch?

Shaun Byrne is back and looking “brilliant” according to his manager but his recent absence may see him held back a little longer.

Young Fin Robertson started against the Buddies and played well. It is a big test for the 18-year-old but he’s shown in his time at Dens he can handle big occasions.

Paul McGowan may be pulled back from his usual wide left position to provide much-needed experience in the middle of the park.

Last season’s first-choice three were Byrne sitting behind Adam and McGhee. Fitness permitting, McPake could be tempted to go with that line-up.

