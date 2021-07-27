‘There is nothing more I can do here but I am still not playing’: Cammy Kerr on his most difficult Dundee season as he looks forward to Premiership return

A promotion campaign is a joyful time for any football team.

That was certainly the case for Dundee last season as they romped through the play-offs back to the Premiership.

For stalwart Cammy Kerr, however, it was his most difficult time at the club to date.

Out of the team for much of the season and time on his contract ticking away, the full-back wondered what the future held.

Having spent nine years as a full-time pro at his boyhood club, an exit looked a distinct possibility.

‘There’s nothing I can do here’

Ever the professional, Kerr made sure he was doing everything in his power to help the team, even if it meant only cheering from the sidelines.

Christie Elliott had the right-back shirt and there was nothing Kerr could do but be patient.

Kerr said: “Last year is probably the most learning I have done at Dundee.

“There were points in the season when I was thinking to myself, there is nothing more I can do here but I was still not playing.

“That’s just the way it was and I have never had that before.

“There have been circumstances before with ex-managers who don’t fancy you as a player.

“But the team was on a good run so you just have to bide your time.”

Out of the team

The 25-year-old did just that, timing his return to form as the Dark Blues raced into second spot and the promotion play-offs.

After being part of the dismal day at Ayr United last November Kerr had lost his place in the team.

It wasn’t until the end of February until he made another start.

Elliott, though, remained first choice and Kerr continued to wait.

That was until an unfortunate hamstring injury forced Jordan Marshall off at Dunfermline.

With just four games to go in the regular season and a play-off place not yet assured, a result was needed at East End Park.

Kerr stepped in to cover at left-back over the next few weeks and impressed so much that he regained the right-back slot for the play-off final after Marshall had returned.

New deal

Promotion was won, Kerr had played a major role through the business end of the season and a new contract was waiting in June.

With that two-year deal, the 25-year-old will take his time at Dens Park beyond the 10-year mark. To reward all he has given for the club, Dundee have granted Kerr a testimonial.

Not for the first time in almost a decade, Kerr felt he’d be leaving his beloved club. Now, though, he has time on his side again and is doing all he can to improve.

“There hadn’t been much said about a new deal, partly because we were on such an important run and there was a lot to be dealt with on the field,” Kerr recalled.

“It was difficult for me, to be honest.

“I was just having to keep my head down and play well.

“But the club have been good with me.

“It is sorted now and I just want to make sure I have a good season.

“I am 25 now but I know I still have lots to learn. I am trying to get fitter, stronger.

“Every day, I try to push it.”