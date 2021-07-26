Sport Greg Stewart: St Johnstone make move to land ex-Rangers and Dundee star By George Cran July 26 2021, 5.00pm Updated: July 26 2021, 5.23pm Greg Stewart celebrates scoring for Rangers. Double cup holders St Johnstone have moved to bolster their attacking options by offering a deal to Greg Stewart. The former Dundee and Rangers man is a free agent since leaving Ibrox at the end of last season and it is understood Saints are keen to snap him up. With the Premiership restart on the horizon and a Europa League qualifier to come next week, the Perth club want to add creativity to their frontline. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]