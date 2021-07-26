Eetu Vertainen: St Johnstone favourites to sign highly-rated Finnish striker

St Johnstone have emerged as favourites to sign highly-rated Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Ilves, was left out of their Sunday fixture.

Manager, Jarkko Wiss, said after the match: “He’s probably on a plane right now – and he’s not going on a vacation.”

Local reports have confirmed Perth is his likely destination.

Virallinen vahvistus puuttuu mutta St. Johnstone lienee Vertaisen uusi seura #Ilves #Veikkausliiga — Pekka Aalto (@LoiskeP) July 26, 2021

Vertainen has represented his country at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level.

In the U-19 World Cup he shared the pitch Erling Haaland, scoring from the penalty spot in a 3-2 defeat to Norway.

Fresh from scoring within twenty seconds of his introduction last week, Ilves Eetu Vertainen scores two in a minute tonight and goes to the top of the maalikuningas (goal king) chart #veikkausliiga pic.twitter.com/Nt3jlRLsMx — Escape To Suomi 🇫🇮⚽️ (@EscapeToSuomi) May 28, 2021

Vertainen, who is predominantly a centre-forward but can be used as an attacking midfielder as well, has scored four goals in 11 games in the Finnish top-flight this season.

When playing for HJK Helsinki in a friendly against Rangers in 2019, ironically with another Saints target Glenn Middleton in Steven Gerrard’s team, Vertainen was a stand-out performer.

If a deal is agreed, Vertainen is unlikely to feature in the Premiership opener against Ross County.

MAALI ⚽️ Eetu Vertainen tuo Ilveksen tasoihin Kotkassa! Tilanne 1–1.#KTPILV pic.twitter.com/6uZ6j2Gki0 — Veikkausliiga (@Veikkausliiga) June 30, 2021

He will have to isolate as Finland is an amber list country for travel to the UK.

It could be a busy weeks for ins and outs at McDiarmid Park.

Rotherham United are keen to conclude a deal of Shaun Rooney in the next few days.

Also, an offer has been made to former Dundee, Aberdeen and Rangers forward, Greg Stewart.