Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Eetu Vertainen: St Johnstone favourites to sign highly-rated Finnish striker

By Eric Nicolson
July 26 2021, 12.28pm Updated: July 26 2021, 5.19pm
Eetu Vertainen.
St Johnstone have emerged as favourites to sign highly-rated Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Ilves, was left out of their Sunday fixture.

Manager, Jarkko Wiss, said after the match: “He’s probably on a plane right now – and he’s not going on a vacation.”

Local reports have confirmed Perth is his likely destination.

Vertainen has represented his country at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level.

In the U-19 World Cup he shared the pitch Erling Haaland, scoring from the penalty spot in a 3-2 defeat to Norway.

Vertainen, who is predominantly a centre-forward but can be used as an attacking midfielder as well, has scored four goals in 11 games in the Finnish top-flight this season.

When playing for HJK Helsinki in a friendly against Rangers in 2019, ironically with another Saints target Glenn Middleton in Steven Gerrard’s team, Vertainen was a stand-out performer.

If a deal is agreed, Vertainen is unlikely to feature in the Premiership opener against Ross County.

He will have to isolate as Finland is an amber list country for travel to the UK.

It could be a busy weeks for ins and outs at McDiarmid Park.

Rotherham United are keen to conclude a deal of Shaun Rooney in the next few days.

Also, an offer has been made to former Dundee, Aberdeen and Rangers forward, Greg Stewart.

