Dens capacity increased for Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Motherwell

Dens Park has had its capacity increased to 7,315 ahead of the Premier Sports Cup clash between Dundee and Motherwell this weekend.

The Dark Blues welcome Premiership rivals the Steelmen to the City of Discovery on Saturday for the last-16 tie and will be boosted by a bigger crowd.

After discussions with Dundee City Council, the Dee have confirmed “additional capacity” in both the Bob Shankly Stand and Bobby Cox Stand.

‘Well will receive 1,000 briefs for their supporters – who will be housed in the main stand.

The club also hope to open the South Enclosure to the public “very soon”.

Just over 2,000 punters were able to watch on as James McPake’s men opened their Premiership campaign with a 2-2 draw against St Mirren two weekends ago.

However, following the Scottish Government granting football clubs the ability to house at least 5,000 fans without social distancing from yesterday, there will be a far larger attendance able to cheer on the Dee this weekend.

After Sunday’s 6-0 defeat at Celtic, Dundee will need all the support they can get as they aim to bounce back with a positive result in the cup.

Ticketing arrangements for the clash are available to view on the Dundee FC official website.