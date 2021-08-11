Dundee B 1-2 Peterhead: Blue Toon come from behind to knock Dee youngsters out of Challenge Cup

Dundee’s B side were knocked out of the SPFL Trust Trophy by Peterhead, losing 2-1 in a hard-fought contest.

The young Dark Blues showed up well against the League One outfit as first-teamers Liam Fontaine and Cammy Kerr took the side at Forfar’s Station Park.

It was Jim McInally’s side who progress, however, thanks to Niah Payne’s double after Corey Panter had given Dundee the lead.

Max Anderson captained the young Dee side, joining Fin Robertson in midfield while goalie Ian Lawlor made his first competitive appearance for the club.

Former Dees Derek Lyle and Ryan Conroy started for Peterhead with Simon Ferry on the bench.

The first half was a competitive affair with the Blue Toon enjoying the better of the opening period.

The Dark Blues came into the contest as it wore on and took the lead through Panter as he headed a Lyall Cameron corner into the far post on 35 minutes.

Almost immediately Peterhead were level as Niah Payne fired beyond Lawlor two minutes later.

The striker would add his second on 70 minutes, taking advantage of a slack pass at the back before firing a fine strike high into the net.

In stoppage time, substitute Ewan White had the chance to force penalties but knocked his effort over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

It is the Blue Toon, though, who progress to face East Fife in round two.

Teams

Dundee B: Lawlor, D Strachan, Murray, Wilkie, Panter, Lamb (Richardson 89), Anderson, Robertson, Mulligan, Cameron, Blacklock (White 63).

Subs not used: Donald, Graham, Sharp.

Peterhead: Wilson, Conroy, McDonald, Brown, Ritchie, S Brown, Payne (McCarthy 72), Kesson (Long 87), J Brown, Musanhu, Lyle (McLean 64).

Subs not used: Ferry.

Referee: Scott Lambie