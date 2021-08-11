Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee B 1-2 Peterhead: Blue Toon come from behind to knock Dee youngsters out of Challenge Cup

By George Cran
August 11 2021, 9.34pm Updated: August 11 2021, 9.40pm
Dundee B v Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Cup at Station Park, Forfar.
Dundee’s B side were knocked out of the SPFL Trust Trophy by Peterhead, losing 2-1 in a hard-fought contest.

The young Dark Blues showed up well against the League One outfit as first-teamers Liam Fontaine and Cammy Kerr took the side at Forfar’s Station Park.

It was Jim McInally’s side who progress, however, thanks to Niah Payne’s double after Corey Panter had given Dundee the lead.

Max Anderson captained the young Dee side, joining Fin Robertson in midfield while goalie Ian Lawlor made his first competitive appearance for the club.

Former Dees Derek Lyle and Ryan Conroy started for Peterhead with Simon Ferry on the bench.

The first half was a competitive affair with the Blue Toon enjoying the better of the opening period.

The Dark Blues came into the contest as it wore on and took the lead through Panter as he headed a Lyall Cameron corner into the far post on 35 minutes.

Almost immediately Peterhead were level as Niah Payne fired beyond Lawlor two minutes later.

The striker would add his second on 70 minutes, taking advantage of a slack pass at the back before firing a fine strike high into the net.

In stoppage time, substitute Ewan White had the chance to force penalties but knocked his effort over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

It is the Blue Toon, though, who progress to face East Fife in round two.

 

Teams

Dundee B: Lawlor, D Strachan, Murray, Wilkie, Panter, Lamb (Richardson 89), Anderson, Robertson, Mulligan, Cameron, Blacklock (White 63).

Subs not used: Donald, Graham, Sharp.

Peterhead: Wilson, Conroy, McDonald, Brown, Ritchie, S Brown, Payne (McCarthy 72), Kesson (Long 87), J Brown, Musanhu, Lyle (McLean 64).

Subs not used: Ferry.

Referee: Scott Lambie

