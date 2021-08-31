5 of the best Leigh Griffiths Dundee moments as Celtic star returns to Dens Park

Fans’ favourite Leigh Griffiths has returned to Dundee after a decade away from Dens Park.

The 31-year-old’s career at Celtic is most likely at an end after seven-and-a-half years at Parkhead.

His time there saw him win 14 trophies with the Hoops, including seven league titles.

Since leaving Hibs in January 2014, Griffiths has scored 123 goals in 261 games for the Glasgow side.

Now, though, he’s back at Dens Park aiming to fire the Dee up the table.

His previous time in dark blue was short but memorable. Here are some of the highlights:

August 1, 2009, Dundee 5-0 Stranraer

After a £125,000 move from Livingston, an 18-year-old Griffiths made an immediate impact at Dens.

Coming off the bench in an early-season League Cup tie against Stranraer, the youngster grabbed the fifth goal of the afternoon from the penalty spot.

September 26, 2009, Dundee 2-0 Ross County

He wasted no time in the cups to get on the scoresheet, but it took a little longer for the teenager to get off the mark in the First Division.

In his seventh league start, Griffiths grabbed the headlines with a second-half double to see off top-of-the-table Ross County at Dens Park.

October 27, 2009, Dundee 1-3 Rangers

The scoreline may not have gone in Dundee’s favour in this League Cup quarter-final but the quality of the free-kick strike from Griffiths lives long in the memory.

After Steven Whittaker had made it 1-0 to the Gers, the striker lined up a dead ball from 30 yards and fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

Despite a strong performance against the Glasgow giants, the Dark Blues would bow out of the competition following a Gary McKenzie own goal and late John Fleck strike.

November 6, 2010, Dundee 2-1 Partick

Dundee’s first game following their 25-point deduction for going into administration saw the Deefiant side begin to emerge.

And Griffiths was front and centre as he grabbed the first goal of the remarkable comeback with a superb long-range strike.

Jamie Adams netted a late winner against the Jags.

December 18, 2010, Dundee 2-0 Stirling Albion

The goal that would prove to be the last of Griffiths’ 18-month spell at Dens Park came in a league win over Stirling Albion.

That was their fifth straight victory and stretched their unbeaten run to nine games following the points deduction.

It also came the day after an appeal against the decision had been lost.

Griffiths grabbed his 33rd goal for Dundee after latching onto a slack pass.

How many more might he add in his second spell?