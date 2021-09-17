Dundee derby: Shaun Byrne on relishing the prospect of a midfield battle as well as the ‘unique’ banter of the walk to Tannadice

Derby day of old would mean blood and thunder, tackles flying in and battles to be won earning the right to play.

In modern football, that may have changed slightly.

However, in Sunday’s Dundee derby with the likes of Shaun Byrne and Calum Butcher lining up against each other in midfield, things could go a bit old school.

That, though, is exactly the kind of battle Byrne relishes and he can’t wait for his chance to put right his only derby outing at Tannadice to date, which ended in a 6-2 defeat.

With a sell-out crowd expected and almost 3,000 Dundee fans in the away end, Sunday’s noon kick-off promises to be a memorable occasion.

“The game last time never went as well as we’d wanted but the atmosphere was amazing,” Byrne said.

“Sunday will be a sell-out and you relish these sort of games.

“These are the fixtures you look for at the start of the season.

“Personally, it’s the kind of game I like because you are in the thick of the action playing where I do.

“You’re asked to make tackles and get on the ball, so it’s one to look forward to.

“These games are always played at one hundred miles an hour so you have to implement the way you want to play early.

“That means you have to win your battles all over the pitch as early as you can.”

‘Unique’

One of those battles may involve just getting to the stadium, though Byrne admits he’s looking forward to the banter from United fans as Dundee make the short walk from Dens across the road.

That may be because he’s not expecting to get quite as much attention as some of the others in the squad.

“Walking down the road is a strange experience but it’s a good one,” Byrne added.

“It’s unique because you don’t do it for any other game and you do get the banter from the fans.

“You get the shouts but dealing with it is part of the experience and it’s a good laugh.

“You know it’s going to happen on the walk down and when the game starts as well.

“I don’t really get it, they have their favourites like Paul McGowan – he gets plenty of it.

“Jason Cummings will get it, Charlie Adam will get it and Leigh Griffiths will get it.

“I’d say they’ll enjoy it and Gowser certainly does.

“He’s the kind of boy who gets abuse going to the shops but he loves it.

“Hearing it on the walk down to Tannadice fires him up, it gets him going and ready for the game.

“It’s part of the game, it kicks you on.

“We have a good crowd going down there on Sunday so we want to make them proud.

“And you just want to make sure you’re walking back up the road with the three points.”