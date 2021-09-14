Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee derby nearing complete sell-out as United issue ticket update

By Scott Lorimer
September 14 2021, 2.50pm
The first Dundee derby is nearing another sell out.
The first Dundee derby of the season is nearing a complete sell-out with fans of both clubs snapping up tickets.

Sunday’s lunchtime clash will be the first city derby in almost two years with supporters of both sides eager to have bragging rights.

It was honours even the last time the two sides met, playing out a 1-1 draw at Tannadice in December 2019.

Despite some criticism from supporters over the pricing, it’s clear fans on both sides of Tannadice Street are desperate to pay the price and soak up the derby atmosphere.

Tickets selling fast

Dundee were the first to give an update on their ticketing allocation, having sold out of their initial batch of 2,600 briefs.

The Dee said that a small number of additional tickets, believed to be around 200, had been handed over from United.

Now, the Tannadice side have announced that briefs in the Eddie Thompson Stand and  the Carling Stand (the Shed) have completely sold out.

Only a “limited amount” of briefs are still available for the George Fox Stand.

With around 14,000 expected for the Sunday lunchtime kick off, United are urging those attending to follow their Covid protocol, and are encouraging Dees and Arabs to wear a face mask inside the ground and to take a lateral flow test before going to the game.

How can I get derby tickets?

For United fans, the few remaining tickets are available from their website, or their club shop across the road from Tannadice.

Dundee’s additional tickets are on sale to personal callers at the Dundee Direct shop or to those online.

Prices are £30 for adults and £16 for concessions.

For those unable to attend in person, the game will be live on Sky Sports.

