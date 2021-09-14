Plans for council-run young person’s home lodged in Dundee

Plans have been lodged to build a council-run young person’s home on the site of a demolished care facility.

The centre, on Southampton Road – near Craigiebarns Primary School – would house children and young people who are being looked after by social workers.

According to the plans from Dundee City Council, the single-storey building would accommodate six young people, all below the age of 18.

House will provide home for ‘vulnerable group’

The site was formerly home to a purpose-built retirement home, but has been empty since its demolition in 2020.

A planning statement submitted alongside the application states that the development would be an “appropriate use of a brownfield site”.

It continues: “The proposal will not lead to an excessive concentration of non-residential use in the locality, but sets the standard for future

development of the remaining site.

“The proposed development includes a high-quality landscape design that is appropriate for the location, enhances privacy, protects the existing landscape features, promotes biodiversity, and establishes a template for further development of the site.

“The development proposes a well-insulated, sustainable, fit-for-purpose home for this

vulnerable group requiring the support of Dundee City Council.”

Concerns from residents

However, some in the area have raised concerns about how the development will affect the area.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “We haven’t been told very much yet, but I did send an email asking for more information.

“They got back to me on Saturday and I was told that the house would be home to six children up to the age of 18.

“Now to me, 18 is not a child, and I’m just worried that may cause some issues in the area.

Decision expected later this year

“We’ve lived here for 40 years and we’ve already had trouble from the children that go to the schools nearby.

“I don’t want to say too much on it just now, I just wish we’d been given more information on it.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The new children’s house is being proposed to replace an existing house and ensure that we provide the best possible nurturing support to care experienced young people in the city.

“A planning application has been submitted and a decision on that is expected later this year.”