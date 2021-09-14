Dundee derby tickets: Dees sell out 2,600 allocation with small amount more released for United clash

Dundee are set for a big backing in the first derby of the season at Tannadice after selling out their initial allocation of tickets.

James McPake’s side will take the short walk down the road where they will look for a first win in the derby since 2004.

And The Dee will be given a big boost in the easily anticipated derby clash with a sizeable support cheering them on.

The Dark Blue faithful have snapped up the 2,600 allotted tickets for the Jim McLean Fair Play Stand and the Jerry Kerr Stand.

Now, Tannadice chiefs have granted their rivals a further 200 briefs to sell for the Sunday lunchtime clash.

Despite initial criticism from supporters of both sides over the price and with the game being shown live on Sky Sports, Dundee fans appear keen to see their side in derby action.

How can I get tickets?

The additional tickets are on sale to personal callers at the Dundee Direct shop or to those online.

For United fans, tickets are also available from their website, or their club shop across the road from Tannadice.

Prices are £30 for adults and £16 for concessions.