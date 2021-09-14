Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee derby tickets: Dees sell out 2,600 allocation with small amount more released for United clash

By Scott Lorimer
September 14 2021, 12.17pm
Dundee fans during a previous derby at Tannadice.
Dundee are set for a big backing in the first derby of the season at Tannadice after selling out their initial allocation of tickets.

James McPake’s side will take the short walk down the road where they will look for a first win in the derby since 2004.

And The Dee will be given a big boost in the easily anticipated derby clash with a sizeable support cheering them on.

The Dark Blue faithful have snapped up the 2,600 allotted tickets for the Jim McLean Fair Play Stand and the Jerry Kerr Stand.

Now, Tannadice chiefs have granted their rivals a further 200 briefs to sell for the Sunday lunchtime clash.

Despite initial criticism from supporters of both sides over the price and with the game being shown live on Sky Sports, Dundee fans appear keen to see their side in derby action.

How can I get tickets?

The additional tickets are on sale to personal callers at the Dundee Direct shop or to those online.

For United fans, tickets are also available from their website, or their club shop across the road from Tannadice.

Prices are £30 for adults and £16 for concessions.

