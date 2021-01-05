Dundee United youngster Louis Appere aiming to ‘solidify’ starting spot after 90 minutes at Aberdeen

Dundee United kid Louis Appere hopes 90 minutes at Aberdeen can be the springboard for a continued run in the team.

The 21-year-old attacker made his first Premiership start since August’s 2-1 win at Ross County in the goalless draw at Pittodrie on Saturday.

It was only his 13th run-out of the campaign despite enjoying an impressive breakthrough term last time out – netting six goals in 33 appearances as United lifted the Championship title.

Appere, drafted in for the injured Marc McNulty, is now aiming for more game-time and hopes to ‘solidify’ his place in Tangerines boss Micky Mellon’s plans.

“I hope I’ve made a good account of myself – the manager seems to be happy with the work I’ve put in,” he said speaking to DUTV after the Dons draw.

“It was a tough shift for everyone, me and Shanks (Lawrence Shankland) up there as well.

“I’ve been working hard and waiting for the opportunity so, hopefully, I’ve done enough.

“I needed to work on my game, a lot of it was about my hold up play and being physical and I think I grew into the game on Saturday to show a bit of that.

“It’s a different level, obviously, from the Championship but I thought I held my own on Saturday and done well.

“I’m looking forward to more games, hopefully.

“I want to solidify my place in the team, if I can. I just want to play as well as I can in the opportunities I get.”

Tangerines looking to building momentum in run ahead

With the visit of St Johnstone to Tannadice on Saturday as well as clashes against bottom-six sides Hamilton, St Mirren, Motherwell and Ross County on the horizon, Appere says the Terrors squad are looking to keep up their positive momentum.

Draws with Hibs, Motherwell and Aberdeen, as well as a 2-0 win over Killie, saw United pick up six points in a hectic festive period to remain in the top half of the table.

🗣 "If you look at the game today you've see how much we've grown as a group." 🎥 Hear from manager Micky Mellon and Our Academy graduate Louis Appere after today's draw away at Aberdeen.#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/DXmwRlFiRz — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 2, 2021

With some time to rest between games, Appere is hopeful they can kick on even further.

“It’s been a tough period the last few games and I think we’ve come out with six points so it’s a decent return and we just want to keep going,” he added.

“For me, I’ve had to watch a lot of the games recently but the boys have had six games in however long so they’ll be enjoying their rest.

“But we’ll go again, work hard and take it into the next game.”