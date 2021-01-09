Dundee United v St Johnstone game under threat and pitch inspection called

Dundee United’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone is in danger of being postponed after the Tangerines arranged a 12 noon pitch inspection.
The Tannadice club, who have undersoil heating, put out a statement to say that “heavy overnight frost” has prompted the move.
After heavy overnight frost there will be a pitch inspection at 12 noon ahead of our game at home to St Johnstone.
The weather has claimed several matches in the Scottish Cup this weekend, including Arbroath vs Falkirk, Stirling Albion vs Raith Rovers, Morton vs Dunfermline and Montrose’s visit to Nairn County.
