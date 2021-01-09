Sunday, January 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United vs St Johnstone to undergo SECOND pitch inspection with game at Tannadice under threat

by Ian Roache
January 9 2021, 12.27pm Updated: January 9 2021, 5.03pm
© SNS GroupDundee United chiefs are dealing with positive Covid-19 tests.
Tannadice.

Dundee United’s home Premiership match against St Johnstone will undergo a second pitch inspection.

The Tannadice surface was checked at noon and the decision was made to have a further look at 1.30 pm.

The club wrote on Twitter: “UPDATE: There will be a further inspection at 1.30pm due to an area of the pitch thawing slower than the rest.”

United, who have undersoil heating, put out a statement this morning saying that “heavy overnight frost” had prompted the first inspection.

The weather has claimed several matches in the Scottish Cup this weekend, including Arbroath vs Falkirk, Stirling Albion vs Raith Rovers, Morton vs Dunfermline and Montrose’s visit to Nairn County.