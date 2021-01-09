EVs on rise in new car sales

Car dealers had a tough 2020, but some models managed to do well in December. Here are some of Britain’s best sellers.

Tesla Model 3 – 5,798

Tesla has weathered the coronavirus storm well because it was already big on selling cars online. One of its unique selling points was always that you could easily order a car online before heading into a dealer to pick it up, so it was well placed when traditional dealers were forced to pivot.

The Model 3 is its ‘affordable’ family car, and while it’s considerably more than a typical petrol saloon, the fact it provides great value as a premium electric vehicle – coupled with Tesla’s badge appeal – has made it sell very well.

Volkswagen Golf – 4,470

It’s no surprise to see the Golf pushing the top of the list. When the world faces disruption it’s often the most established names that weather the storm,

With buyers likely to want less risk in their purchase, and the fact that Volkswagen launched a new Golf recently, has seen the usual podium suspects take a back seat.

Ford Fiesta – 3,367

Similar to the Golf, the Fiesta is such a well-established name that it would take a lot to disrupt sales. Buyers love the fact that it provides a unique blend of best-in-class driveability, fantastic value for money, stylish looks and decent equipment levels. If you’re looking for a small car it’s tough to recommend anything else.

Volkswagen ID. 3 – 3,188

The ID.3 being so high in this list will be a massive relief for Volkswagen. This is its new electric vehicle, which is being called the next Golf for the electric generation – no pressure, then.

It’s cars like this that will spearhead the world’s switch to battery cars, because it’s affordable while also offering the build quality and practicality that family car buyers require.

Nissan Qashqai – 3,109

Even Nissan could probably never have predicted what a huge hit the Qashqai would be when it first went on sale back in 2006, but it arguably started the trend for using SUVs for family duties.

All these years later and it’s still a regular in the UK’s best-selling list, thanks to its fashionable looks, decent practicality and good mix of engine options. What’s more impressive is that it’s still selling well despite the fact a new one is on the way.