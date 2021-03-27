Former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Scott Allan joins Inverness on loan

Former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Scott Allan has joined Inverness Caley Thistle on loan from Hibs.

Allan, who has been diagnosed with a heart condition, will see out the season in the Championship.

Easter Road boss Jack Ross said: “We would have preferred to have kept Scott in the group but he expressed a strong desire to go out on loan.

“Currently, and understandably given the challenges he has faced during the past year, he doesn’t feel fit enough to make the impact that his abilities should in the top part of the Premiership.

“Therefore, Scott feels that strengthening his fitness and continuing his recovery in the Championship is a sensible option. We feel that it was appropriate to continue to support Scott in his recovery by sanctioning the loan move.”