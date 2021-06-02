His odds were slashed overnight but Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is not a candidate for the Dundee United job.

Courier Sport understands Petrie will not be considered for the vacant manager’s role at Tannadice as the club continue their hunt for a replacement for Micky Mellon.

The Gable Endies’ gaffer was last night installed as second favourite for the post by bookmakers, behind only United academy coach Tam Courts.

However, he is set to remain at Links Park as the Angus club look to build on a top-four League One finish last season.

Dundonian Petrie has done a stellar job at ‘Trose since joining in 2016, guiding them from the foot of League Two to pushing for Championship promotion via the play-offs in just a few short seasons.

He has had his suitors down the years, including former club Dunfermline before they appointed Peter Grant as Stevie Crawford’s replacement last week, but will remain at Montrose for now.

United’s hunt for a new boss continues as they began discussions this week with “several exciting candidates”.

Former Kelty Hearts gaffer and current head of tactical performance Courts is one of them and remains the favourite.