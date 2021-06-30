Berwick Rangers 3 Dundee United XI 1: Young Terrors show up well in Shielfield Park run out

Dundee United’s kids did themselves proud in a 3-1 defeat at Lowland League Berwick Rangers.

Playing in front a 450-strong crowd at Shielfield Park, including over 300 Arabs, the United youngsters impressed in the pre-season sunshine.

Fin Malcolm got their goal while Lewis Allan, Calum Smith and a trialist struck for the hosts.

Walker shines for kids in first half

Two minutes into the contest, Smith fired an acrobatic effort over Jamie McCabe’s bar, sending a wild overhead-kick onto the speedway track.

Soon after, picking up the ball after it broke down to him from a corner, Rangers captain Jamie Pyper dragged a right-foot effort wide.

A seeking Jacob Comerford ball nearly found Dominik Naglik bursting into the box but home goalie Andrew McNeil nicked in just in front of the United kid to mop up any danger.

A mix up between McCabe and captain Nathan Cooney nearly let Berwick in on 18 minutes but the young Terrors defence stood firm.

A Lennon Walker free-kick from 25 yards called McNeil into action once more but it was a comfortable save from the curled strike.

McCabe clutched Smith’s headed effort gratefully as the youngster continued to look assured between the sticks.

Walker went close up the other end, scooping over, before Shaun Brown burst into the box and went down under the close attentions of the Berwick defence.

Referee Daniel Graves saw nothing doing.

Berwick opened the scoring on 41 minutes as Allan latched onto a long ball over the top to coolly slot beyond McCabe.

Malcolm strikes but Berwick seal deal

United rang the changes at the half with Lewis O’Donnell, Stuart Heenan, Sam Lovie, Malcolm and Rory MacLeod all entering the fray.

The Tangerines had a shout for a penalty turned down and managed to keep themselves in the match for large swathes.

However, on 74 minutes, Smith made it 2-0 to Berwick to give the Tannadice youngsters mountain to climb.

They did a fine job in fighting back, though, with Malcolm pulling one back shortly after, connecting with a MacLeod cross at the back post.

With three minutes remaining, a Berwick trialist added a third to seal the deal, finishing off a well-worked move.

Berwick Rangers (4-4-2): McNeil (GK); Finnie, Pyper (C), Cook, Ferguson; Taylor, Nelson, Mackenzie, Ward (Heeps 65); Allan (Trialist 65), Smith.

Subs not used: Swinton.

Dundee United XI (4-2-3-1): McCabe (GK); Bisland (O’Donnell 45), Comerford (MacLeod 45), Cooney (C), Nare (Lovie 45); Caves, Robson; Thomson (Heenan 45), Walker, Brown; Naglik (Malcolm 45).

Referee: Daniel Graves.