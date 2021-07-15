Ryan Edwards signs extended Dundee United deal

Dundee United have tied Ryan Edwards to an extended contract.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that the Tangerines were close to reaching an agreement with the in-demand defender.

Now his signature is dry on a new deal through to 2023.

The Englishman played a key role at the back for United last season, with his performances attracting attention from Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and former Tangerines boss Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers.

With a year remaining on his old deal, any move this summer would have required a fee.

However, the extra year added to his agreement – and the extra compensation to United that would be required to break it – means Edwards’ suitors will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

✍️ We are delighted to confirm defender Ryan Edwards has committed his future to Dundee United by signing a new two-year deal, keeping him at Tannadice until 2023. 🗣 "I'm buzzing to get this new deal done. It was a no brainer to want to stick around."#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 15, 2021

Speaking to the Dundee United website, Edwards said: “I’m buzzing to get this new deal done.

“My time at United so far has been brilliant. It’s the best group of lads I’ve been with in my career both on and off the pitch, it was a no brainer to want to stick around.

“We finished last season a point outside the top six and a cup semi-final, this is a club that’s going places and I want to be part of that.

Packed out Tannadice

“You also see the fans getting back in Tannadice last night and the atmosphere that brings so I can’t wait to see the place packed out fully.

“I had discussions with sporting director Tony Asghar at the end of last season about extending my stay.

“Then with the arrival of the new gaffer and him laying out his plans for myself and the team it made me even more excited about committing my future.”