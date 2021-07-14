Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set to seal extended deal for in-demand Ryan Edwards

By Sean Hamilton
July 14 2021, 5.33pm Updated: July 15 2021, 8.32am
Ryan Edwards is set to extend his stay with Dundee United despite interest from England.
Ryan Edwards is set to agree a contract extension with Dundee United.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Tangerines last summer – but had attracted interest from Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and former United boss Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers.

Depsite the big defender’s appearance on English clubs’ radars, Tannadice head coach Tam Courts revealed on Monday that informal discussions between Edwards and the Tangerines were “always happening”.

Ryan Edwards (left) celebrates scoring against Ross County last season.

Courier Sport understands they are now set to bear fruit, with the 6’5″ Englishman ready to extend his stay at United.

Edwards missed United’s opening Premier Sports Cup clash against Kelty Hearts, having joined pre-season training late following a Covid-19 scare.

But he is expected to be available for Wednesday night’s meeting with Elgin City, followed by Saturday’s contest against Arbroath.

