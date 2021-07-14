Dundee United weigh-up swoop for Hull City striker James Scott – but St Johnstone, Hearts and St Mirren also linked

Dundee United are weighing up a move for Hull City hit man James Scott.

Courier Sport understands the ex-Motherwell star is on a list of targets for the Tangerines this summer.

However, his availability has reportedly been flagged to a number of Scottish clubs – including Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

According to Football League World, Saints, Hearts and St Mirren are also weighing up potential moves for the 6’2″ striker, who seems set on a move back to Scotland.

Scott moved from Motherwell to Hull for £1.5 million in January 2020 but picked up an ankle injury in his first training session with the Tigers.

He made 27 appearances for last season’s English League One winners, scoring three goals (one league, two Football League Trophy)