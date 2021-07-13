Callum Davidson hails St Johnstone fans after long-awaited return to McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone fans could not be more grateful to Callum Davidson for delivering an unprecedented cup double.

But the Saints boss insists he’s got just as much gratitude towards the Perth faithful – and he proved it after his side’s draw with Preston.

Davidson took to the field at full-time to acknowledge the backing of the 1000 lucky Saints fans in attendance.

Now he can’t wait to send his side out in front of even more of them.

“I want to thank the fans. I wanted to clap them after the game as I didn’t think it was appropriate to do it before,” he said.

“I’m glad we got a decent result so they actually clapped me instead of booing me!

“I want to thank them for coming. It was great to see and it does change the game.

“You can tell they change the atmosphere. I am just over the moon they are back in and hopefully we can get a few more in soon.”

© SNS Group

The Perth crowd burst into a minute’s applause when the clock struck 32 – the time of the Shaun Rooney’s cup-winning goals against Livingston and Hibs.

It took everybody in the Saints camp by surprise – not least Rooney himself!

“Shaun got the ball and he started running back up the pitch!” laughed Davidson.

“I was wondering what he was going to do with the ball, I think it put him off more than anything else!

“It was a great moment for Shaun and all the players. It was a unique situation, him scoring in both finals at that time.”

© SNS Group

Saints claimed a draw with Preston after a competitive and at times feisty encounter at McDiarmid Park.

For Davidson, with a Europa League qualifying effort to prepare for, it was a more than worthwhile exercise.

“I am really pleased. I thought the first half we played pretty well. We pressed and had really good intensity,” he said.

“We created good goal scoring opportunities and were done by a wonder goal. I actually thought it was going miles over.

“We go a goal down, but I thought we responded really well. You could see their attitude.

“I was always going to make changes at 60 minutes and it was great to see some of the younger players.”