Friday, July 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Ballot details revealed as St Johnstone confirm fans’ return for Preston North End clash

By Sean Hamilton
July 8 2021, 3.00pm Updated: July 8 2021, 3.09pm
© SNS Group 0141 221 3602St Johnstone fans will be able to watch their side against Preston North End.
St Johnstone fans will be able to watch their side against Preston North End.

St Johnstone have given supporters the go-ahead to return to McDiarmid Park.

After a 16-month absence, the Perth club have been given the green light to welcome 1000 fans back to their home ground for Tuesday night’s friendly with Preston North End.

All seats will be allocated to current season ticket holders via a ballot, to take place on Friday.

Saints fans last saw their side in action in a 1-0 win over Livingston in April 2020.

Since then, last season’s historic domestic cup double has sparked a real buzz around the Perth side – along with their star players – with strong season ticket sales reported.

Should the 1000-fan trial go without a hitch on Tuesday, Saints hope to further increase the available capacity for the Saturday, July 24 friendly with Fleetwood Town.

Season ticket holders who miss out on a ticket for the Preston clash will be prioritised for the subsequent match.

Callum Davidson still desperate for a post-Covid cup double party with St Johnstone fans

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier