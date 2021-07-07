Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore turns up transfer heat on ‘tremendous’ St Johnstone star Jamie McCart

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has branded St Johnstone star Jamie McCart “tremendous”.

McCart – along with fellow Saints cup double-winning heroes like Ali McCann, Jason Kerr and Shaun Rooney – is a wanted man this summer.

Hibs have already seen have a bid of around £200,000 dismissed out of hand by Saints chairman Steve Brown.

However, interest from England is mounting in the 24-year-old defender – and Sheffield Wednesday gaffer Moore has now publicly declared his admiration for the Perth star amid competition from Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

© SNS Group

The Owls boss said: “It’s difficult for me to talk about a player who’s at another club.

“But what I will say is that, yes, I do know of him and he is a tremendous player. A good, good player.

“It’s not surprised me there’s been a lot of clubs touted for him and talking about him.

“I won’t talk about the intricacies of the man himself because he’s not our player.

© PA

“But what I will say is that he’s a solid player and good with the ball at his feet.”

However, despite increasing speculation around his star players, Saints boss Callum Davidson is remaining relaxed.

“We have had a couple of offers for two of our players – Jamie and Shaun – but nothing to make us think seriously about them,” he previously told the Courier.

“I’ll only start to worry as a manager if more realistic offers start to come in.”