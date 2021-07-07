Wednesday, July 7th 2021 Show Links
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore turns up transfer heat on ‘tremendous’ St Johnstone star Jamie McCart

By Sean Hamilton
July 7 2021, 2.45pm Updated: July 7 2021, 6.30pm
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore (left) has gone public with his admiration of St Johnstone star Jamie McCart.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has branded St Johnstone star Jamie McCart “tremendous”.

McCart – along with fellow Saints cup double-winning heroes like Ali McCann, Jason Kerr and Shaun Rooney – is a wanted man this summer.

Hibs have already seen have a bid of around £200,000 dismissed out of hand by Saints chairman Steve Brown.

However, interest from England is mounting in the 24-year-old defender – and Sheffield Wednesday gaffer Moore has now publicly declared his admiration for the Perth star amid competition from Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Jamie McCart in action for St Johnstone against Hibs.

The Owls boss said: “It’s difficult for me to talk about a player who’s at another club.

“But what I will say is that, yes, I do know of him and he is a tremendous player. A good, good player.

“It’s not surprised me there’s been a lot of clubs touted for him and talking about him.

“I won’t talk about the intricacies of the man himself because he’s not our player.

Jamie McCart (right) grasps the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone teammates  (L to R) Liam Gordon, Shaun Rooney and Jason Kerr.

“But what I will say is that he’s a solid player and good with the ball at his feet.”

However, despite increasing speculation around his star players, Saints boss Callum Davidson is remaining relaxed.

“We have had a couple of offers for two of our players – Jamie and Shaun – but nothing to make us think seriously about them,” he previously told the Courier.

“I’ll only start to worry as a manager if more realistic offers start to come in.”

In-demand Ali McCann staying focused on European football as Sunderland join chase for St Johnstone star

