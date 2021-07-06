Callum Davidson ‘relaxed’ over mounting St Johnstone transfer speculation

Callum Davidson insists he’s relaxed about transfer speculation building around a clutch of his cup double winners.

The St Johnstone boss stressed interest hasn’t translated into serious bids for wanted men Shaun Rooney, Jamie McCart, Jason Kerr and Ali McCann.

While Rotherham United offered £200,000 for cult hero Rooney, who scored in Hampden final wins over Livingston and Hibs, and the Easter Road club pitched in with a similar offer for central defender McCart, Davidson revealed chairman Steve Brown rejected them out of hand.

“It’s understandable that there is interest in some of my players after such a successful season,” he said.

© SNS Group

“It’s a big compliment to the players I have here for playing at a really good level.

“I was braced for all this after the Scottish Cup final win over Hibs.

“Any club that enjoys success attracts interest in their players.

“It is the same on different levels with the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs.

“I’d rather have interest in my players than nothing at all. It shows we must be doing something right.

“We have had a couple of offers for two of our players – Jamie and Shaun – but nothing to make us think seriously about them.

© SNS Group / SFA

“We have a lot of big games coming up next month on three fronts and at the moment I’m not really too worried.

“We have European football ahead of us and the players are keen to give it a go, like myself and the chairman.

“It will be unbelievably tough and a big step for St Johnstone but it’s one of those adventures you want to savour.

“I need the players fully focused.

© SNS Group

“I’ll only start to worry as a manager if more realistic offers start to come in.

“If that is the case then hopefully any business is done sooner rather than later and there is time for a planned strategy.

“But right now it’s a case of carrying on as usual as we work towards the start of the new season.”

