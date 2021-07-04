Chase for St Johnstone star Jamie McCart hots up as suitors circle McDiarmid Park double winners

The race for Jamie McCart’s signature is hotting up, with SIX clubs reportedly eyeing a move for the St Johnstone star.

Hibs saw a bid for the defender – understood to be in the region of £200,000 – knocked back by the Perth club last week and were expected to return with a second offer.

However, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Nottingham Forrest and Barnsley, as well as Belgian top-flight outfit Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, have now been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

That would put Saints in a strong position as the selling club.

Should interest from England and Europe, reported in the Scottish Sun, crystallise into a bidding war, McCart’s asking price is likely to rise quickly.

The ex-Celtic kid has one year remaining on his St Johnstone deal and the Perth club are open to offers, as they are for all players should club valuations be met.

Right-back Shaun Rooney is attracting interest from Rotherham, who have already seen one bid thrown out, while Jason Kerr (Bournemouth, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United) and Ali McCann (Stoke City, Swansea City and Hull City) are also wanted men this summer.

Saints boss Callum Davidson has urged Rooney to use another year at St Johnstone to propel himself to greater heights.

However, the Perth gaffer knows his stars’ double winning exploits have put them firmly in the shop window.