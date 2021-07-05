Sunderland join list of clubs keen on St Johnstone star Ali McCann

Sunderland have joined the growing list of clubs keeping tabs on St Johnstone star Ali McCann.

Black Cats head coach Lee Johnson is preparing his squad for another bid for promotion from League One after suffering the disappointment of a play-off defeat to Lincoln last term.

McCann has already been linked with interest from Celtic, Stoke City and Hull City.

© SNS Group

Now Sunderland have joined the 21-year-old midfielder’s list of admirers.

The highly-rated Northern Ireland internationalist has been priced by St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown in the £2 million bracket.

And with two years remaining on his contract, the Perth side are under no pressure to sell their prize asset on the cheap.

Bids rejected

The only bids received so far for Saints’ cup double-winning stars have been from Hibs for Jamie McCart and Rotherham United for Shaun Rooney.

Both have been around the £200,000 mark – and both were rejected out of hand.