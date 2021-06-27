Stoke City linked with seven-figure move for St Johnstone star Ali McCann – but they face competition for his signature

Stoke City have been linked with a £1 million swoop for St Johnstone star Ali McCann.

Potters boss Michael O’Neill knows McCann well from his days as Northern Ireland boss – and has kept tabs on his progress at St Johnstone.

Now, according to the Scottish Sun, O’Neill is trying to raise the cash for a seven-figure swoop.

However, the English Championship outfit reportedly face competition for McCann’s signature from Celtic, Hull City and Swansea City.

Saints chairman Steve Brown has said the Perth club won’t entertain offers below £1.75m for McCann – the club record fee set when Callum Davidson moved to Blackburn Rovers in 1997.

Should interest solidify this summer, a bidding war could quickly see offers for McCann – who has two years left on his McDiarmid Park deal – surpass that figure.