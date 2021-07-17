Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
EXCLUSIVE: Logan Chalmers set to pen contract extension at Dundee United

By Calum Woodger
July 17 2021, 6.35pm Updated: July 18 2021, 1.31pm
Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers is set to agree new terms.
Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers is set to sign a new deal at Tannadice.

Courier Sport understands Chalmers is to pen a contract extension in the coming days, with his current deal set to run out next summer.

The Tangerines have high hopes for the 21-year-old Scotland U/21 international and will be pleased to secure his services in the long term.

Logan Chalmers in action for Scotland U/21 against Northern Ireland over the summer.

The wide man has scored three goals in 34 appearances for United and is expected to play a key role for the Terrors this season after being handed the No 11 shirt.

Defender Ryan Edwards agreed extended terms until 2023 earlier in the week as new head coach Tam Courts builds his squad ahead of the Premiership season kicking off with a trip to Aberdeen on August 1.

Dundee United kid Kieran Freeman thought he’d never come back from injury hell – now he’s loving every minute of life in tangerine

