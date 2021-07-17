EXCLUSIVE: Logan Chalmers set to pen contract extension at Dundee United

Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers is set to sign a new deal at Tannadice.

Courier Sport understands Chalmers is to pen a contract extension in the coming days, with his current deal set to run out next summer.

The Tangerines have high hopes for the 21-year-old Scotland U/21 international and will be pleased to secure his services in the long term.

The wide man has scored three goals in 34 appearances for United and is expected to play a key role for the Terrors this season after being handed the No 11 shirt.

Defender Ryan Edwards agreed extended terms until 2023 earlier in the week as new head coach Tam Courts builds his squad ahead of the Premiership season kicking off with a trip to Aberdeen on August 1.