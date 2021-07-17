Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dunfermline signings delay explained as Peter Grant responds to links with Rangers winger Kai Kennedy

By Alan Temple
July 17 2021, 7.21pm Updated: July 17 2021, 10.44pm
Talent: Kennedy
Peter Grant has confessed to a sense of ‘frustration’ at the slow pace of his recruitment drive, citing ‘unforeseen’ issues.

However, the Dunfermline boss remains confident that the Pars will add quality to their ranks ahead of a Championship title push.

Grant had been hopeful of securing two signings last week but delays thwarted that plan, while he has discussed the arrival of up to six fresh faces before the transfer window closes.

Patient: Grant

“We are still trying to get bodies in,” said Grant. “That’s been held up a little bit because of different situations — but hopefully we can add more quality.

“It’s nothing down to us. We thought everything was over the line the other day.

“It’s not about the boys we are trying to get in — it’s just a case of certain circumstances arising. We can’t help those and the boys can’t help those.

“It’s nothing to do with money, and we also have the Covid situation which is affecting all of the clubs.

“Some things can be unforeseen and, of course, it can be frustrating, but it has given me the opportunity to see more of the boys who are here. That is a big thing.”

Kennedy in action against Dunfermline last term

Asked by Courier Sport about reports linking the club with a move for Rangers starlet Kai Kennedy, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Fife rivals Raith Rovers, Grant was coy.

“Aye, he [Kennedy] is a good player,” the Dunfermline boss said with a smile.

Dunfermline 5-1 Dumbarton

Grant, meanwhile, hailed the return of supporters after 1000 Dunfermline fans watched the Pars demolish Dumbarton 5-1 on Saturday.

“The biggest result was having fans back in this stadium — hearing that noise,” he added. “I know the enthusiasm it brings to players when they hear the crowd and we are here to entertain them and win games of football.

“It has been such a tough 18 months for everyone and we owe it to the fans to entertain them.

“We want to play with a bravado and confidence. If you make errors, then just go and win the ball back; that’s football.

“Hopefully those fans go back and tell everyone how good it was to watch and bring even more along, when circumstances allow.”

Dunfermline 5-1 Dumbarton: Happy homecoming for Pars faithful as 1000 fans watch Peter Grant’s men run riot

