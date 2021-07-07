Dunfermline hope to seal signings before season opener as Peter Grant makes decision on trialist Charlie Cooper

Peter Grant hopes to secure reinforcements ahead of Dunfermline’s competitive opener against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

And the Pars boss concedes that the club may need another six new signings before the transfer window ultimately slams shut.

Grant has already snapped up Deniz Mehmet, Nikolay Todorov, Ross Graham and Dan Pybus for the upcoming campaign but the Fifers’ squad remains thin — a fact fully acknowledged by the man in the dugout.

© SNS Group

“We are still a few bodies short,” said Grant. “We are working hard and we are close on a few things. Hopefully, we will have one for two [signings] in by this time next week, if not the end of this week.

“After that, I would hope for another two or three, taking us up to four, five or maybe even six. That’s the aim and I think that’s what we need.

“I’ve had great support from the chairman [Ross McArthur] and the board, and they are aware of what I think we need.

“I would like for everyone to be in the door by the first league game if possible but, if not, and it goes right to the end of the transfer window, so be it.”

While remaining calm about the situation, Grant has offered an insight into the challenges facing the Pars, particularly as they pursue loan options from Premiership sides.

© Supplied by Dunfermline Athletic

They have been linked with Rangers kids Kai Kennedy and Ben Williamson, while the likes of Lewis Mayo, Kerr McInroy and Ewan Henderson shone with the club last term.

“It’s not easy,” continued Grant. “Even if you are trying to get loan guys in, some of them are with their first-teams and have only just started training. They are involved with those groups.

“With others, there are a lot of negotiations involved because — if they are good players — then we aren’t the only ones interested in them. That’s the quality we are aiming for.”

Charlie Cooper update

Grant, however, will not be pursuing a move for midfielder Charlie Cooper.

The 24-year-old is a free agent after leaving Woking at the end of last season, having made 39 appearances for the English National League side.

Courier Sport revealed on Sunday that the former Birmingham City and Forest Green Rovers man had turned out for Dunfermline in their 4-1 friendly defeat against Hibernian 24 hours earlier.

© Shane Healey/Prosports/Shutterst

“We were having a look at him,” added Grant. “He is a player I knew of previously but hadn’t seen play for the last couple of years.

“He played on Saturday but I just felt that he was similar to some of the players we have at the club.

“If it is going to be similar to what we already have, then why would I overlook one of our younger players?”