Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

East Fife boss Darren Young blasts Alan Muir after Dundee United cup defeat claiming ref missed ‘punch’ and penalty calls

By Calum Woodger
July 21 2021, 9.00am
East Fife boss Darren Young.
East Fife boss Darren Young.

East Fife boss Darren Young has blasted referee Alan Muir after his side’s Premier Sports Cup Group B loss to Dundee United.

The Fifers went down 1-0 at New Bayview last night after Peter Pawlett struck for United in the first half.

The Methil side were impressive – and gaffer Young was happy with their display, believing they were the better team.

However, the former Aberdeen reckons they could’ve had a penalty or two in the match and was unhappy with whistler Muir’s performance.

‘Their goalkeeper punches our centre-forward’s head’

He said: “I felt overall we were the better team.

“We were outstanding from start to finish and it’s probably our best game so far from pre-season all the way through the group section.

Referee Alan Muir.

“How we never got one penalty in the game I don’t know.

“Danny Denholm got clipped in the first half, their goalkeeper punches our centre-forward’s head and Kevin Smith got in behind and got clipped but the ref gave none of them.

“It’s disappointing from that side of things but, by and large, we were brilliant.”

League hopes for Young

Out of the running in the cup and headed into the League One campaign, Young is hopeful East Fife can compete given what they showed against Premiership United.

He’s looking to add to his depleted squad but admits it’s proving difficult in a competitive marketplace.

Young added: “If we can perform like that during the season then, hopefully, we can go on and do well.

United skipper Calum Butcher is closed down by Fifers forward Kevin Smith.

“We’ll, hopefully, have a few back before the league stuff starts – Danny Swanson is injured just now and Stewart Murdoch is out, too.

“We’re wanting to bring another goalkeeper in and a couple more to help with the numbers.

“The leagues are getting harder and harder with a lot of guys dropping down from full time because the money’s not that much different.

“From our point of view, it is what it is.”

East Fife 0-1 Dundee United: Peter Pawlett strike keeps United perfect and books place in last 16

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]