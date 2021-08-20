Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United announce loan signing of Manchester United and Wales star Dylan Levitt

By Ewan Smith
August 20 2021, 1.56pm Updated: August 20 2021, 3.30pm
Dylan Levitt has joined Dundee United after playing nine times for Wales
Dundee United have signed highly-rated Manchester United and Wales playmaker Dylan Levitt on loan.

The Tannadice club have moved in for Levitt, capped nine times by Wales, to bolster their attacking threat.

Levitt, 20, has played just once for the Old Trafford side – in a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Astana in 2019.

He is highly-rated by the English Premier League giants and boasts impressive technical skills.

After loan spells at Charlton and Croatian side NK Istra, Levitt was part of Wales Euro 2020 squad.

He was unveiled by the Tannadice club on Friday and will go into the squad for Sunday’s trip to St Johnstone.

Dylan Levitt is first of two imminent Dundee United signings

Levitt will soon be joined by winger Ilmari Niskanen, who has agreed terms with United.

Work permit issues may yet delay the debut of the Finland international.

“I am excited to be here,” Levitt told Dundee United’s official website.

“As soon as I heard United were interested it was a move I wanted to happen.

“I am here to help Dundee United achieve their goals. I also see this as an important part of my continued personal development.”

United boss Thomas Courts added: “Dylan is a versatile midfielder who enjoys controlling games and producing assists for attacking players.

“Already a Welsh international, and part of their recent Euros squad, he’s a young player with ambitions to play at the top level.”

“I believe that he’s capable of playing with all of our existing midfielders.

“But he brings something different, which will give us better options and more flexibility for the season ahead.”

