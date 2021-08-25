Marc McNulty grateful to Dundee United for rescuing him from Reading youth team training nightmare

Marc McNulty has revealed his frustration over being forced to train with youth team players at Reading.

The on-loan star is loving life with Dundee United after agreeing a season-long switch.

His contract with the Royals expires at the end of the current campaign.

And after being made to train with the English Championship side’s kids, he is grateful to the Tangerines for giving him a path back to first team football.

“It was tough because some days I was training with 15 and 16-yer-old kids,” said McNulty.

“The first-team had a small squad and all their Under-23s were with the first-team and I was training with 18-year-olds and even younger.

“It is sometimes what happens in football. I knew I would get away eventually and I just tried to keep my head down.

“I now find myself catching up here. That is why I am buzzing to be back.”

Against St Johnstone, he gave United fans a taste of his all-action style up top.

But he’s determined to also get them plenty of goals – and help them to a top six finish.

“As a striker you want to get into double figures,” he said.

⭐ Marc McNulty

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dylan Levitt looks the part

🧤 Safe hands if Benji is sidelined

🤔 No substitutions 🆕️ Dundee United analysis following a second Premiership win on the spin @thecouriersporthttps://t.co/cgNJ6D16VR #DUFC — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) August 23, 2021

“I want to put a bit of pressure on myself.

“I don’t want to come here to score a couple of goals because that is no good to me or United.

“If I can get into double figures, United can make the top six and we can get a couple of good cup runs then it would be seen as a successful season.”

He added: “The aim this season must be top six.

“It will be even more difficult this season but there is no reason why we can’t go and do it.

“Hopefully the strikers will score, that is me, and others can chip in as well.

“I just need to concentrate on Dundee United and scoring goals.

“I just want to get my finger out for Dundee United.”