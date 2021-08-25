Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Marc McNulty grateful to Dundee United for rescuing him from Reading youth team training nightmare

By Sean Hamilton
August 25 2021, 8.30am
Marc McNulty feels he has been handed a fresh start by Dundee United.
Marc McNulty feels he has been handed a fresh start by Dundee United.

Marc McNulty has revealed his frustration over being forced to train with youth team players at Reading.

The on-loan star is loving life with Dundee United after agreeing a season-long switch.

His contract with the Royals expires at the end of the current campaign.

And after being made to train with the English Championship side’s kids, he is grateful to the Tangerines for giving him a path back to first team football.

“It was tough because some days I was training with 15 and 16-yer-old kids,” said McNulty.

Marc McNulty.

“The first-team had a small squad and all their Under-23s were with the first-team and I was training with 18-year-olds and even younger.

“It is sometimes what happens in football. I knew I would get away eventually and I just tried to keep my head down.

“I now find myself catching up here. That is why I am buzzing to be back.”

Against St Johnstone, he gave United fans a taste of his all-action style up top.

But he’s determined to also get them plenty of goals – and help them to a top six finish.

“As a striker you want to get into double figures,” he said.

“I want to put a bit of pressure on myself.

“I don’t want to come here to score a couple of goals because that is no good to me or United.

“If I can get into double figures, United can make the top six and we can get a couple of good cup runs then it would be seen as a successful season.”

He added: “The aim this season must be top six.

“It will be even more difficult this season but there is no reason why we can’t go and do it.

“Hopefully the strikers will score, that is me, and others can chip in as well.

“I just need to concentrate on Dundee United and scoring goals.

“I just want to get my finger out for Dundee United.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]